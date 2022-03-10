Miami Dolphins can’t sign everyone in free agency, like it or not
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of money to spend in free agency and they have plenty of holes already filled but don’t expect every player to be great.
Chris Grier has said the Dolphins will be “aggressive” when the market opens but aggressive doesn’t mean they will spend across the board and sign every top free agent. Many of you are saying “well, no kidding” but there are plenty more of you who think that Miami will buy two top offensive lineman, a top WR, top LB, and still have money to add a top edge rusher.
I know, the salary cap doesn’t keep teams from spending money. If a team wants to rebuild their roster from scratch and no “salary cap” space they can still find a way to do it. That is an extreme example but it shows my point. Teams who want to spend money will find a way.
Others will point to the $20 million plus that Miami could create by releasing several players that are easily replaced but even that won’t guarantee a huge change to the roster through free agency.
Miami has to decide where their money is going to go. They have $10 million tied up in Mike Gesicki for now, under the Franchise Tag. They have not made decisions on many of their impending free agents. They also have to decide if the offensive lineman they have can play in this new system that will be developed.
Expecting the Dolphins to add a top 1 or 2 tier center, guard, and tackle is unrealistic. Expecting them to all all three plus a top WR is also unrealistic.
Miami should hope for the best tackle they can get to replace Jesse Davis. They should try to get quality WRs who have relative good health histories and maybe another RB. Defensively will depend on what they do with players already there.
Will Miami keep Eric Rowe? Byron Jones? Will they try and re-sign Emmanuel Ogbah? Only a few of the many questions that need answered before the start of free agency officially on the 16th and unofficially in 3 days.