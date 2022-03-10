Miami Dolphins: A trade for Saquon Barkley is a terrible idea
By Juan Vasquez
A trade to bring Saquon Barkley to the Miami Dolphins is a terrible idea, he was injured for most of the season the past 2 years, and would come to Miami on an expiring contract.
The New York Giants drafted RB Saquon Barkley #2 overall in the 2018 draft, after rushing for over 1,300 yards his rookie year Barkley was never able to duplicate that form. Even then many Dolphins fans have expressed how bringing Barkley to Miami is a great idea.
Yes, Saquon Barkley is one of the most explosive and elusive RB’s the game has to offer when he’s on the field, which is practically never. The last time Barkley played a full season Tom Brady had 5 Super Bowl rings and was playing in New England. Brady now has 7 Super Bowl rings and retired from playing in Tampa Bay.
You and I have seen the highlights on twitter from his rookie year, it’s been 4 years since that and Giants fans are still holding on to hope that “Once he’s fully healthy this offense he can really go.”
There’s a reason contending teams never draft RB’s early, because unless their name is Derrick Henry those wheels fall off fairly quick in today’s NFL. For example: Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley.
Top name RB’s who were setting the league on fire at first but dell off a cliff once they: got paid, got injured, or a combination of both.
The Giants said they only want a 4th for Saquon Barkley:
“All we have to give up is a 4th round pick, we won’t find a Saquon Barkley in that round.”
Yeah you won’t fond Barkley but you can find Michael Carter there, drafted in 2021 and had a better season than Barkley. You can also find Tony Pollard who got drafted in 2019 and for 2 seasons straight has badly outperformed big name Ezekiel Elliott.
Or Elijah Mitchell who got drafted in the 6th round, point is these mid round picks are where the value really lies in a RB. The list goes on but I only wanted to focus on the 4th round.
Knowing that. What’s Saquon Barkley really worth? He’s not better than any of the names mentioned. He’s not even better than Chase Edmonds who was also drafted in the 4th was the back up in Arizona, didn’t play a full season, and still had better numbers than Barkley.
And people online say Chase Edmonds is finished, so why is Barkley not?
I’ll tell you why, name brand.
Saquon Barkley is a BMW with all the dashboard lights flashing:
People buy into name brand over quality way more than you would expect, it’s the reason many car owners prefer a beat up old Mercedes Benz over a brand new Toyota Prius. Yeah the Benz goes way faster, looks cooler, and has more to play with but what’s all that worth if it’s going to breakdown after 15 minutes on the highway?
The Prius isn’t as fancy, fast, or cool but it eventually passed the Benz on the highway simply cause it’s dealing with no serious issues. While the Benz might need a tow truck, a page’s worth of maintenance, and far as I know it might need a new engine!
So where do we get this Toyota or Honda so we don’t fall for the beat up old Benz? You go to the official dealer, or in this case the draft.
Mike McDaniel’s run scheme doesn’t need a top tier RB:
Here are some of the protagonist RB’s that carried the rock in San Francisco’s dominating run game these past few years:
- Elijah Mitchell
- Raheem Mostert
- Jeffery Wilson
- Matt Breida
The Miami Dolphins don’t need to settle for Duke Johnson or Myles Gaskin, a mid round RB in this year’s draft could get the job done. Fresh legs, no injuries, no ego, and a hunger to take over the position, all the advantages that drafting a RB could bring to the team.
The Miami Dolphins need to draft a RB:
Rumor has gone around that drafting a RB is not one of the Miami Dolphins main priorities in this year's draft, but that doesn't mean they won't do so.
