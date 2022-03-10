The Miami Dolphins mock draft with potential options at each pick
By George Keim
The National Football League draft is roughly a month and a half away. All 32 teams will gather in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28th in hopes of finding their next franchise star. The Miami Dolphins will enter this year’s draft with eight total picks, one in each round as well as an extra pick in the fourth.
Between now and then many mock draft “experts” and “not so experts” (like me) will try to predict who the Dolphins will select in all seven rounds. I get it, it’s a futile exercise. The chances of getting just one pick right is tough, let alone all eight.
I’ll admit, I love doing mock drafts. The process really provides an opportunity to learn about players who don’t come from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, etc. Having done this over the past several years and increased my knowledge about individual players around the league, and most of all, it’s fun.
I’m going to take a different approach here and not try and tell you who I picked in the role of make believe General Manager but use the information from multiple mock drafts to predict who may be available when the Miami Dolphins step to the podium in each round.
I completed multiple mock drafts using the Draft Network’s mock draft simulator and their predictive board. Please don’t rush to the comments to tell me how we haven’t even had free agency yet. I know, I get it. Free agency will obviously change the approach the Dolphins will take when they enter the draft but I’m doing this exercise anyway. Just remember to read the next time I do this after free agency.