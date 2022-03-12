Emmanuel Ogbah leaving the Miami Dolphins? That’s the rumor
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah may no longer be a Miami Dolphins defensive end by this time on Wednesday and if the latest rumor has him leaving south Florida.
Overrated? Not even close. Underrated? Absolutely. Emmanuel Ogbah has been everything the Dolphins hoped he would be when they signed him in 2020 as a free agent. He was good in Kansas City and had promise in Cleveland but in Miami, he became a major player and now, he is about to get paid.
According to Omar Kelly, the Dolphins could lose Ogbah and Kelly is reporting that Ogbah is leaning towards leaving the Dolphins. You can read his article by clicking the Tweet below but note that it is behind the Sun Sentinel pay wall.
The chances of Ogbah staying are not high and they really haven’t been for a while. Ogbah has maintained that he wanted to test the market. That isn’t a surprise. Whether or not he brings an offer back to Miami to match is the question.
If Ogbah and his agent are saying that he is leaning towards leaving, then it wouldn’t surprise me in the least. Why would any player facing free agency say they were close to staying in Miami or with any team? That would cost them money.
Ogbah may be “leaning” towards forcing the Dolphins to up any offer they may have made or make it clear that if they don’t come to the table with something that is close to what might be offered he will leave.
The Dolphins can either sign him before Wednesday or let him go. Over the next 48 hours, Ogbah and his agent will have a much clearer idea of what his market will look like, what kind of money he could be seeing, and if the Dolphins are looking, seriously, to bring him back. Until then, yeah, he is leaning to leaving because he needs Miami to think that and in the end, he very well may just do, exactly that.