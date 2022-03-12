Miami Dolphins reward Nik Needham with $3 million tender
By Brian Miller
There was a time that Nik Needham was a joke and Miami Dolphins fans wanted him released, now, they are thrilled he is getting paid.
This is the saga of the NFL. Some players struggle early but become quality starters or contributors. Nik Needham is that guy. An impending free agent, the Dolphins on Friday tendered the cornerback. He will go from making league minimum to a little over $3 million.
Needham’s new tender is a 2nd round tender which means he is still free to sign with any other NFL team but if he does, the Dolphins would receive that team’s 2nd round draft pick. Either way, it works out well for Needham who will probably end up staying in Miami.
Needham played in all 17 games last season and has contributed 171 tackles and six interceptions in his career.
While Needham gets to negotiate with other teams, two other Dolphins free agents will not be able to do so. Last Tuesday the Dolphins tendered ERFA’s Salvon Ahmed and Elijah Campbell.
Both players will receive a one year tender that will be for the league minimum. They can not negotiate with other teams and the contracts are not guaranteed. The tender gives the Dolphins flexibility heading into the offseason.
With free agency beginning on March 16th and technically beginning on the 13th, Sunday, there is going to be a lot movement of players in and out of Miami over the next week and it is likely that Needham will only be the latest player tendered.
As FA gets closer, decisions remain on Durham Smythe, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Mack Hollins.