La’el Collins is a cheap trade but Dolphins should wait for his release
By Brian Miller
La’el Collins is really good at his job and the Miami Dolphins would better with him on the roster. The Cowboys want to trade him but Miami should wait.
A new report from Adam Schefter indicates that the Cowboys will release him if a trade can’t be made. The trade compensation may not be much but his contract is.
The Dolphins have the cap space to absorb the $10 million plus annual contract. Collins is under contract for the next three years but if he is released, the Dolphins could get him cheaper.
Collins, when he is healthy, is one of the better tackles in the league. Undrafted due to an off-field day before the draft rumor, Collins signed with the Cowboys as a free agent. He missed all but three games in 2016 but missed only one the next three seasons before missing five games last year.
Durability is a slight concern but not as much as others. If Collins hits the market as a free agent, he isn’t likely going to get the contract he currently has. He should be cheaper. Collins is set to count $15.2, $15.2, and $13.4 million against the Cowboys cap the next three years. Some of that will be absorbed by the Cowboys if they cut him but he is still an expensive trade.
Miami should be watching this situation closely and if they can get him in the building they should keep him there. Collins can play guard and both tackle spots but he is listed as a right tackle and would be an exceptional replacement for Jesse Davis.
While many fans think a trade should be made, in this case, the Dolphins best course of action would be to not take on a huge contract with injury questions and instead wait to see what the Cowboys do. There are other options potentially landing in free agency.