Miami Dolphins fans shouldn’t get attached to a name as FA arrives
By Brian Miller
It is easy to get attached to that big named player with all the Pro Bowls and accolades but Miami Dolphins fans shouldn’t fall in love with anyone.
There shouldn’t be a reason to say it but there always is. Each year, after each year, there are 31 other NFL teams that want and need players and the Dolphins can’t sign all of them.
Fans are overreacting to the news of Amari Cooper’s trade to the Browns. They shouldn’t be. The cost to acquire Cooper was cheap for a Pro Bowl wide receiver but his annual salary of $20 million isn’t cheap. In fact, it is very inflated for any WR in free agency. And in Miami, he wouldn’t have been WR 1.
Kouffman sums it up perfectly and it shows how easily we tend to forget that system plays a big role in the players Miami signs or trades for. We would love to have a team filled with Bobby Wagner, Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, and Saquon Barkley but they don’t all fit into the system.
Names are attractive and as we enter free agency officially in a couple of days, we are reminded that just because they are recognizable doesn’t mean they don’t come without other issues. Injury histories, high salary demands, twilight of their careers, regression in play.
The Dolphins have to be smart and find players that are consistently good and not overpaid and sometimes that doesn’t mesh with what fans want to see. Instead, they attack the organization for failing to upgrade. In some situations, they can be 100% correct but it is all too easy to fall into the name-game-trap. So as FA begins with tampering this afternoon, relax and see who and how it all plays out and don’t get upset with big name X goes somewhere else and Miami ends up with not-so-big name Y.