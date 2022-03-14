Cedric Wilson signing could be prelude to Dolphins WR cuts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins did not stay away from the wide receivers and have added now former Cowboy Cedric Wilson to the roster.
Wilson isn’t flashy and was outshined by Amari Cooper and the other Cowboy receivers but he is a good consistent receiver who should see plenty of opportunity in Mike McDaniel’s offense.
The signing isn’t breaking the bank for the Dolphins like Christian Kirk did with the Jaguars but it could mean that at least one or two current receivers could be gone or that a couple of others may not be back.
Mack Hollins and Preston Williams are free agents officially on Wednesday and so far there has been no indication that either will be back. The same can be said for FA Albert Wilson. On the roster, Allen Hurns could be a guy Miami moves off to make room for the new Wilson.
Wilson is a young up and coming receiver who still has development ahead of him. He has played all of his first three years with the Cowboys after being a 6th round pick in 2018. He has played in 16 games each of the last two seasons.
In three years he has started four games and has 67 receptions on 97 targets for 837 yards and eight touchdowns. Six of those coming in the 2021 season.
The Dolphins needed to add WR help after last years mismanagement of the unit. Miami has been linked by rumor and speculation to more than a few top free agent WRs as well as potentially targeting the position in round for the 2nd year in a row, in April’s draft.
The breakdown of the contract as well as the guaranteed money in the deal has not been released.