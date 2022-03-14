Dolphins add another QB but Teddy Bridgewater isn’t exactly exciting
By Brian Miller
We knew that the Miami Dolphins needed to add another quarterback and frankly, there wasn’t much to get excited about. Teddy Bridgewater? O.k.
Yes the Dolphins are adding Bridgewater to the roster to backup Tua Tagovailoa and while it isn’t a bad free agent addition, it isn’t really all that exciting either. Then again, is there any QB on the market that is, outside of a trade?
The good news is that Bridgewater has a lot of starting experience.
- 73 games 63 starts
- 33-30 as a starter
- 551 1323 completions on 1988 attempts
- 14,437 yards and a 66.5% comp.
- 71 touchdowns to 43 interceptions
The bad news is that Bridgewater hasn’t won many games and his statistics are not great. He has played for four different teams most recently with the Denver Broncos. He was so well liked in Carolina that he was replaced by Sam Darnold.
In New Orleans, he was stuck behind Drew Brees and the Saints didn’t see him as a long term option.
For the Dolphins, there is no long term gain here. This is Tua Tagovailoa’s team and Bridgewater will be the backup. There shouldn’t be any conflict in the locker room and there shouldn’t be any problems from the head coach unlike the Brian Flores drama we learned about after last season.
Bridgewater will be interesting but for those Tua-haters who think that he will challenge for the starting job, I wouldn’t put money on that. At his best, Bridgewater is a calm QB who can enter a game and not lose it but the Dolphins shouldn’t be hoping to use him for extended time. If they need him more than a quarter or two, there will be bigger problems.
The contract details have not yet been released. In 2021, Bridgewater led the Broncos to seven wins before suffering his 2nd concussion of the year. The Broncos lost their final games.