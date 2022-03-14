Rumor: Miami Dolphins pushing for cornerback J.C. Jackson
By Brian Miller
It appears that the Miami Dolphins are indeed interested in signing free agent J.C. Jackson when the market officially opens on Wednesday. Can they is the question.
Imagine the Dolphins secondary with two Pro Bowl corners on the roster? J.C. Jackson is the up and coming big name while Xavien Howard has been consistent the last few years. Both will eat up $20 million in cap space and after that, the Dolphins have to figure out what to do with Byron Jones.
Could the Dolphins move Jones back into a safety role with Jevon Holland? That would be an incredibly interesting and perhaps lethal secondary. Maybe if you can’t be one of the teams with a top ten QB in the AFC then have the best secondary to beat them.
Earlier today, Omar Kelly confirmed the rumors when he said the Dolphins are in play for Jackson but we are a long way from it happening. The Chargers and Raiders are also pursuing the top corner on the market.
Miami has the most available cap space but we need to realize that the cap is not really a set in stone number. Teams have figured out how to manipulate the numbers and while the Dolphins won’t need to do that, other teams can and will so Jackson could be in play for a number of other teams.
The “tampering” period opened today so we are at the fringe of free agency starting. Miami is expected to be aggressive. Chris Grier said as much during his combine interviews. How aggressive? We will soon find out but if Jackson is indeed coming to Miami the next week is going to get very interesting.