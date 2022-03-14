The Miami Dolphins should use this off-season blueprint
The Miami Dolphins are entering yet another critical off-season and this year they need to be smart with how they spend their money.
To: Fans
Cc: Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, Stephan Ross
Subject: Off-season blueprint
Free-Agency has finally arrived!
While players can’t sign contracts until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, they may begin negotiating contract with new teams today.
It’s obvious that this off-season is of critical importance, not just for continued growth, but it’s a season that’ll largely determine the long-term outlook of Tua Tagovailoa.
At one point, the Miami Dolphins were heavily rumored to be the favorite for QB Deshaun Watson. Watson, who won’t be indicted on criminal charges, stemming from his sexual-misconduct lawsuit currently filed against him, is finally at a point where teams should feel comfortable trading for him.
But…don’t get too excited. Dolphin’s GM Chris Grier has stated that his team won’t be one of the teams calling the Houston Texans, in regards to Watson. The team has made it clear that they’ll be doing whatever’s necessary to put the best-possible team around their third year quarterback.
It’s okay, we move forward.
After a lot of grinding the numbers, adjusting and re-adjusting due to re-signings and trades, and scouring a very depressed market, I’ve done the improbable. The following blueprint should give the team and fans hope and confidence, that they’ll begin next season competing with the rest of the AFC’s best.
Ladies and Gents, the 2022 Off-season Blueprint for the Miami Dolphins…