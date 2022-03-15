Connor Williams is a start for Dolphins Oline but it’s not enough
By Brian Miller
Connor Williams will be a Miami Dolphins offensive guard when the clock on the NFL 2021 season turns over to the 2022 season officially.
According to reports, the Dolphins have agreed on a two-year deal with the former Dallas Cowboy starting offensive lineman. He isn’t the Cowboys offensive lineman that Dolphins fans have been hoping for but at least Chris Grier is finally addressing a position of real need.
How much Williams will help reshape the offensive line isn’t clear. So far, the Dolphins have missed out on the top talented offensive lineman. Laken Tomlinson is signing with the Jets, Terron Armstead is now heading to the Chargers, and La’el Collins may be the best available right tackle on the market and he comes with injury concerns.
Williams is a quality lineman and should, I stress “should” be an upgrade over Austin Jackson who will likely need to compete for a starting job. Williams has started 10 of 13 games his rookie season in 2018, 11 of 11 games in 2019, all 16 in 2020, and 14 of 17 games in 2021.
The Cowboys offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL consistently over the last five years so the Dolphins are getting good value and a good quality player that should allow Jackson to continue his development in a back up role.
The big question that still remains is what the Dolphins plans are at right tackle where Jesse Davis has been horrible. I’m all for keeping Davis on the roster, I am one of the few who actually really like him for his versatility but I don’t see him as an every game starter.
The Dolphins have yet to address the position in free agency and while Williams is a good addition, he is a bandaid on an otherwise horrible unit.
Miami’s offensive line graded out as one of the worst in the NFL finishing 31st of 32 teams in many categories. They were inconsistent at best in pass protection and nearly invisible blocking for an anemic rushing attack, something that Mike McDaniel wants to change. He won’t with the current offensive line.
In 2021, Williams was the most penalized lineman in the NFL with 12 penalties. 10 of them were enforced holds. He was also one of the top rated pass blockers only giving up one sack the entire season. Miami will have to coach him to do better with his hands.
NOTE: According to Adam Schefter the contract is 2 years with $7.5 million guaranteed and up to $14 million.