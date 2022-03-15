Free agency: The Jacksonville Jaguars ruined the WR market for Miami
By Juan Vasquez
The first day of free agency is officially behind us and the Jacksonville Jaguars might have just ruined the WR market for Miami with Christian Kirk’s contract.
The Miami Dolphins were planning to make a big splash in free agency this off-season, but after the Jaguars’ very questionable moves, the only option moving forward would be to overpay the remaining candidates.
To put into comparison:
The Cleveland Browns jumped the gun and traded for WR Amari Cooper over the weekend, picking up his $20 Million dollar contract according to ESPN. Many people said that was overpaying but at the end of the day, Cooper is a true #1 WR.
The Jaguars overpaid an average WR, and ruined the market for Miami:
Christian Kirk’s value is no where close to the same planet, solar system, galaxy, or even universe of an $84 Million dollar deal. That’s $21 Million per year, which makes him the 3rd highest paid WR in the league.
That’s… incomprehensibly bad.
This means that the remaining top candidates being JuJu Smith-Schuster or Allen Robinson will now want a contract of similar worth unless they’re going to a Super Bowl contender.
Miami can have all the cap space they want, but there’s no way they should be paying north of $20 Million a year for a WR that was great at one point, but recently dealt with injuries and has looked like a shell of themselves.
The Dolphins made a great move by signing WR Cedrick Wilson:
Former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson was one of Dallas’ hidden gems last year, in an offense that starred Amari Cooper, Ceede Lamb, and Michael Gallup; Wilson was merely an outcast. But he showed tremendous poise towards the end of the season.
QB Dak Prescott relied on Wilson a lot towards the end of the season and was one of Prescott’s top targets during the Cowboys playoff run. well, playoff game.
In my opinion there is a lot of untapped potential in Wilson, he showed more flash, more heart, and more guts to stepping up in big moments than Dallas’ main receivers at times. Especially towards the end of the season.
It’s safe to say the Miami Dolphins have secured a solid #2 option at WR to Jaylen Waddle’s #1, you can watch a small sample size of what he brings to the table by clicking here.
Cedrick Wilson is a much better player than any WR the Jaguars signed, and for a fraction of the price too.
But Miami is still missing a true #1 WR, the market might be too overpriced thanks to the Jaguars but the Dolphins can still seek a trade for the weapons of a rebuilding team.
If you follow me on twitter @3rdnJuan you’ve heard me say this a lot, but Miami should call the Seahawks and trade for DK Metcalf.