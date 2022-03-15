If Miami can’t sign La’el Collins or Armstead, free agency failed
By Juan Vasquez
If Miami can’t sign La’el Collins or Terron Armstead then free agency failed, the Dolphins biggest needs for 2022 are the tackle position. And they haven’t made a big move yet.
The Miami Dolphins spoke about having big plans for free agency earlier this month but now that the time has arrived they’ve been rather conservative. The Dallas Cowboys have expressed interest in receiving a trade for RT La’el Collins, and LT Terron Armstead is already in the free agency market so what’s taking the Miami Dolphins so long?
Offensive line is a focus a lot of teams want to spend big on this off-season, and given that the Dolphins had the #32 ranked offensive line according to ESPN; you’d think they would have more urgency.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case, Miami already got burned this weekend by waiting on Amari Cooper’s release. It was reported that Cooper and the Dolphins had mutual interest but the Browns had different plans, they decided to be bold and beat everybody to the punch.
La’el Collins is elite, and the best available option at Right Tackle:
La’el Collins would be the perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense, he’s an athletic run-blocking mauler who can fill gaps, and run outside zone. He’s also an exceptional pass blocker and would be the best upgrade to finally move on from the atrocities Jesse Davis put on tape.
Right tackle is Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside, Miami should be trying to lock up the best available option for their QB’s blindside, especially if they’re also a fit with your coaches vision of an offense.
Here’s an excerpt from my La’el Collins article from earlier.
"Collins gave up 2 sacks and had a PFF grade of 82.0 in 2021, grading him amongst the elite tackles in the NFL.For comparison, Jesse Davis had 8 sacks and had a PFF grade of 52.5, grading him as the worst right tackle in football."
Terron Armstead is also elite, and happens to also be the best option at Left Tackle:
Terron Armstead also fits McDaniel’s scheme, he was a great blocker for Alvin Kamara and was the most trusted person to protect Drew Bree’s blindside before retiring.
Terron Armstead has a PFF grade of 75.9 and has only given up 4 sacks in 2 years, Liam Eichenberg had a PFF grade of 50.0 and gave up 9 sacks in only 1 season!
Eichenberg is rated the worst tackle in football, point-blank-period.
Do you know what kind of upgrade that is? Those 2 players are not even in the same galaxy of skill levels.
I know what you’re typing in the comments already:
“He’s always injured.”
“unreliable.”
“If he can’t stay on the field no thanks!”
“Pass!”
Well guess what, Miami’s current options at the position are also injury prone, and are multiple levels below, in fact they are underground, or perhaps in the deepest part of the Mariana-trench compared to a player like Terron Armstead.
And also, the other options available have injury concerns as well, that’s just something that comes with the market this season. So it’s either go big or go home.
The WR market is ruined, so go big on tackles:
The Jaguars went ahead and overpaid every average WR available so now every other WR in free agency is going to be asking for that type of money. It’s better for Miami to focus on rebuilding the offensive line, and leave WR additions for the draft.
