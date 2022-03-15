Miami Dolphins: After Day 1, the best free agents still available at each position
Who are the best free agents still available at each position? And are the Miami Dolphins interested in any of them?
The Miami Dolphins had a busy Monday as the NFL legal tampering period opened a couple of days before the start of the league new year. The team filled a few holes by adding a running back, wide receiver, and backup quarterback, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered over the next few days.
Some of the players that Dolphins fans had their eyes on have already committed elsewhere, which has led some to wonder if GM Chris Grier is asleep at the wheel. These are normal reactions from any fan base who doesn’t get the guy they want, but we need to understand that there is still plenty of time left. Sure, some of the free agent position lists are starting to look a little thin, and that could be concerning for a team with holes to fill all over the roster. But we have yet to even reach the official free agency period, and there are still the very real possibilities of trades and unexpected cuts that the Dolphins could potentially act on.
So after Day 1, who are the best free agents still available at each position?
QB: Jameis Winston
There are still a good handful of teams that are in need of starting quarterbacks, and the well is running dry quickly in that regard. Some of the free agent signal callers that remain are arguably starter-level players, but the list reads more of a collection of backups.
RB: Melvin Gordon
The Dolphins went and signed Chase Edmonds away from the Cardinals on Monday, making it unlikely that they make any more big splashes in free agency. Look for Miami to add an RB in the draft.
WR: Allen Robinson
A nice signing of former Cowboy Cedrick Wilson will help to bolster the Dolphins’ wide receiver corps, but he is hardly the WR1 that Miami fans were envisioning. Hopefully Grier and Mike McDaniel have something up their sleeve to add a big name pass catcher.
TE: Eric Ebron
With the tagging of Mike Gesicki, it is unlikely that the Dolphins will spend money any more money at the tight end position. The best option is probably to re-sign one of their own in Durham Smythe.
OT: Cam Robinson/Terron Armstead
The Dolphins absolutely need to nab one of these guys. Or trade for someone else. Just get Tua Tagovailoa some damn protection.
OG: Ryan Bates
A serious run on offensive guards during Monday’s action has run the options thin, but Miami needs tackles more than they need guards. Laken Tomlinson would have been nice to have, but we can move on.
C: Nick Martin
The Dolphins will probably require a center, and they had their eyes on Ryan Jensen before the Tom Brady un-retirement news broke. It is unclear whether they have any interest in free agent centers.
DE: Dante Fowler Jr./Calais Campbell
Depending on which direction your franchise is headed in, there might be an argument for “best DE available”. Dante Fowler Jr. is younger, but Calais Campbell could be more of an instant difference maker, albeit for a shorter time.
DT: Eddie Goldman
The Dolphins should be set at defensive line, but adding some depth never hurt.
OLB: Za’Darius Smith
Another surprise cut, Za’Darius Smith, has been released by the Packers. He instantly becomes one of the best linebackers on the market.
ILB: Bobby Wagner
It seems that every team in the NFL has shown interest in Wagner, and the Dolphins are one of them. They could certainly use the help, but the veteran’s price tag could be a little too high.
CB: Stephon Gilmore
The best cornerback available was scooped up quickly by the Chargers in JC Jackson. There are still a few solid options, but don’t look for Miami to splurge on what is already likely the strongest unit on the team.
S: Tyrann Mathieu
Mathieu is one of the elite safeties in the league, and should have no problem finding work. He’ll likely want to play for a contender.