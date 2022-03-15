Mike Gesicki signs his tender, must be back from honeymoon
By Brian Miller
Mike Gesicki was on his honeymoon when the Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on him and today, he signed his tag.
On Monday, Field Yates reported that Gesicki had signed his franchise tender and thus added about $10.6 million to his new wife’s checking account. In all seriousness, this is a good day for the Dolphins and for Gesicki.
Gesicki will have a lot to learn from Mike McDaniel but letting him go would have been a mistake. While Gesicki may not be a great blocking tight end, he is one of the best pass catching TEs in the league with room to grow. McDaniel will take advantage of his strengths while he corrects his weaknesses.
While the contract is now signed, the Dolphins and Gesicki can still work out a new contract and that is what many believe will be the case once the free agent market settles down and new players are added to the salary cap.
The Dolphins signed another important impending free agent earlier Monday as well re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah. They also added running back Chase Edmunds, WR Cedric Wilson, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the first day.
The Dolphins are not done with the market yet and there is still plenty of work to do between now and the draft in late April.
Miami is expected to have a new look offense to go with a defensive unit that was very good under Brian Flores and DC Josh Boyer. The Dolphins hope the defense can continue to improve and that the offense will take a big jump forward in 2022. Getting Gesicki back is a good first step.