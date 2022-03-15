Myles Jack could be the OLB Miami Dolphins have literally been waiting for
By Brian Miller
Myles Jack is a free agent. Released on Tuesday by the free-spending Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins could be the beneficiary.
There is no guarantee that the Dolphins will still want Jack. Tuesday brought word that the Dolphins had re-signed Elandon Roberts to a deal that will pay him a little over $3 million, a day after the team re-signed Duke Riley for a similar price. But Myles Jack is different.
In 2016, the rumor mill circulated that the Dolphins were interested in moving up for Jack in the 2nd round. That didn’t happen and Miami watched him get drafted two spots before they picked. Miami of course landed Xavien Howard and you could easily argue that Howard’s career has been much better than the UCLA product.
Jack came into the league with an injury history. He expected to go 5th overall according to some reports he was ranked that high. He slid and he slid far. So much so that he didn’t attend the draft on day two opting instead to stay at the hotel with his family.
There were concerns about his durability then and there are concerns about it now. In his six NFL seasons, Jack has appeared in 16 games three times, his first three in the league. The last three years he has played 11, 14, and last year 15 games. He has tarted every game he has played in since his rookie season.
Last season, Jack totaled 108 tackles with 62 of them solo and three tackles for loss. Jack was supposed to be a quality sack machine but he has only 6.5 sacks to date. That shouldn’t scare off teams because his forte in the NFL has been to stop the run.
Miami may have wanted him then but will they want him now, as a free agent? Can the defensive system under Josh Boyer work well for Jack and can he find consistency?
Those are questions that Chris Grier will need to answer if they are to revisit the possibility of pursuing him. There are other options on the market including Chandler Jones. Jones is expected to fall around $20 million a season, however.
Jack isn’t the player that many thought he would be and that could drive some of the sticker price down but he is a productive tackler and could be an option if the Dolphins are looking to fill a hole, depending on the price that he is looking for.