The Dolphins should be pounding the table for JC Tretter

What once was, now is very different. I didn’t think I would be in a position to write this article but a lot can change at a moment’s notice. Yesterday, there was a moment that can really help the Miami Dolphins offensive line and that moment was when JC Tretter was released from Cleveland. The Dolphins should be all over signing the eight-year veteran center.
Fake free agency ends today meaning real free agency begins. All the guys the Miami Dolphins have agreed to in principle can now ink their names to actual contracts.
So far, the Dolphins have done a good job at adding quality depth, especially on offense. Miami is planning on signing Connar Williams, from Dallas, to play at one of the guard spots. I don’t mind the signing but Williams was a guy that got benched last year due to acquiring too many penalties and inconsistent play. Would it really surprise anybody if he isn’t a starter come the start of the season? I wouldn’t be shocked.
The one thing you can’t really say is that the Dolphins have shored up their offensive line as of yet. I’m sure the draft is a spot where they will look for help on that unit. Fortunately, there are still some big fish still out there in free agency. Miami still has to cut a bunch of players by this afternoon, so their cap number, whatever it is, will be going up giving them enough imaginary money to bolster the offensive line.
Mike McDaniel, in his first go-around as being the head coach of a team during free agency, has done a decent job. But he needs to be able to adapt to the whirlwind that is the fast-paced nature of NFL free-agency. I’m not saying he isn’t or can’t but it still needs to happen. Like how Will Smith dragged that table over in Men in Black making life easier for him. Pouncing on a player that you didn’t know would be a possibility, a player that instantly helps your team is something that needs to happen from time to time. Adding JC Tretter is that kind of move.
JC Tretter is a 31-year-old, veteran center. He has been the center for the Cleveland Browns for the past five years. Not sure if you’ve noticed but the Browns have been one of the nest running teams in the league for years. Tretter is a big reason why. Also, JC Tretter hasn’t missed a game since 2016. That matters a lot to me.
He’s played at a near pro-bowl level most of those years and is capable of leading Mike McDaniel’s wide-zone blocking scheme. How do I do know this? Because the Browns have been running the wide-zone blocking scheme since Kevin Stefanski got there. If you do an Ancestry.com NFL family tree connecting the dots activity, you’ll see that Stefanski learned under Gary Kubiak who is one of the lead dogs in the Shannahan coaching tree. Somewhere near the bottom, you’ll find Mike McDaniel.
If Mike McD is looking for fast results of his wide-blocking system, and every indication is that he is because why wouldn’t he be, then a center who knows what he is doing is paramount. I like Michael Dieter but I’ll take JC Tretter all day.
I also don’t think JC Tretter would cost as much as the big named offensive linemen. Sign him to a three-year deal for around $30Mish with around $10ishM guaranteed. Something like that might get it done(hear I am talking like I’m Jerry Maguire).
Having JC Tretter, which is simply a fun name to say, would be a fantastic leader on the entire offense, not just the offensive line. I can see him setting a great example to the younger linemen on how to execute this offensive philosophy. I don’t know, I just have a really good feeling about him and I hope Mike McDaniel and company do as well.
As I said, I would imagine Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier didn’t expect JC Tretter to be released unless they’re both a couple of sorcerers so he probably wasn’t in their plans. But they need to be able to adapt and pull the trigger on guys really good, quality players when they fall into their laps. I’m hoping this is one of those times.
