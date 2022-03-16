Miami Dolphins continue to re-sign their own free agents
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins must have decided they didn’t want to compete for free agent players and instead, have targeted their own impending players. There is nothing wrong with that.
As free agency officially opens tonight at 4:00 pm when the league new year begins, the Dolphins will have added several new faces to their roster but Miami isn’t overspending on players outside the organization. Instead, they are focused on signing their own impending free agents.
Miami is down to around $20 million or so left in their cap. A number that started around $70 million only a few days ago. They wisely invested $10 million in Mike Gesicki and another $7.5 million in Emmanuel Ogbah. Outside of the Dolphins, they signed Teddy Bridgewater, Chase Edmonds, Connor Williams, and Cedric Wilson. But a lot of their money is being pooled in-house.
Entering the off-season, many fans believed that the 23 impending free agents only had a few players worth bringing back into the fold. Easily replaceable. Yet the Dolphins apparently didn’t think so.
Miami has re-signed the following players for the 2022 season. These are relatively low-end contracts with minimal guarantees.
- Sheldrick Redwine – Released last week.
- Nik Needham – pegged as one of the players to re-sign
- Elijah Campbell
- Sam Eguavoen
- Duke Riley
- Elandon Roberts
- Salvon Ahmed
- Preston Williams
If there is a mystery to all of this, consider that none of Miami’s impending free agents have garnered interest from around the NFL. Not so far during the first days of legal tampering. The Dolphins may be trying to keep quality depth on their roster and there is nothing wrong with that but it does make you wonder what they see in some of these players that other teams do not.
Free agency officially begins tonight and many expect the Dolphins to make some moves when the market opens and that could include releasing players that are currently on the roster. This isn’t meant to be negative, but is an observation.