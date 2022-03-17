Miami Dolphins dip into San Francisco FA pool for another backup WR
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are spending money on one-year deals for back-up players with potential so the latest addition of former 49er receiver Trent Sherfield.
Sherfield has been in the NFL for four seasons and his 5th will be with his third team. Undrafted in 2018 by the Cardinals, Sherfield spent his first three years in Arizona starting in 28 of 48 games. His best season came during his rookie campaign when he caught 19 balls for 2010 yards.
Last year with the 49ers, Sherfield caught 9 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Sherfield spent time on special teams as well so it appears that he will be the penciled in replacement for Mack Hollins who signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
Many fans are still scratching their heads over the Preston Williams retention over Hollins and this signing doesn’t make much sense either outside of Mike McDaniel having some familiarity with him.
Sherfield is the 2nd former 49er to ink with the Dolphins. Last month the Dolphins signed WR River Cracraft. Cracraft played his first two NFL seasons in Denver and his last two in San Francisco.
Miami has also added running back Raheem Mostert but failed to sign quality starting guard Laken Tomlinson. Free agency is still in its 2022 youth so there is plenty of time remaining to add more 49ers players. Currently, six offensive players remain unsigned from the offensive side of the ball including tight end Ross Dwelley. Three of the other players are WRs.
The Dolphins have not yet, as of this writing at 1:00 Thursday afternoon, addressed the offensive tackle positions.