Raheem Mostert is the Miami Dolphins new electric but injured RB
By Brian Miller
If there is one thing consistent about Chris Grier, he isn’t afraid to take a chance on a player with injury concerns. Raheem Mostert is another in that line.
If the name sounds familiar, it should. Mostert was with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and was in one game producing no statistics. That same year saw him with the Browns and Ravens. A year later, he was with the Bears and 49ers where he met Mike McDaniel.
The fact Miami signed Mostert to a one-year $3.5 million contract on Wednesday isn’t all that surprising if we are being honest. He knows the system that McDaniel wants to run, he is a savvy veteran and has a lot of speed. But Mostert also has an injury history.
If healthy, Mostert is an electric runner who can split the field in half and take it downtown. He has great vision through the line and can cut on a dime. Yet for all of that he does well, he has injury problems and the Dolphins are hoping that he can heal from them.
Mostert spent six seasons with the 49ers and only once, 2019, did he complete the entire year. In 2017 he played in 11 games, 9 in 2018, 8 in 2020, and last year, he managed one.
After what essentially was a year off from football last season, the Dolphins are hoping his knee injury will allow him to return to the field where a crowded unit now awaits. Miami signed Chase Edmonds earlier in free agency and re-signed Salvon Ahmed as well as two FBs.
How Mostert will fit in will be interesting but not as much as who will be the odd man out of the Dolphins running back unit.