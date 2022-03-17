The only remaining Miami Dolphins free agents they should re-sign
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been adding depth to their roster since free agent tampering began but there are still in-house players that should be signed.
On Wednesday, Mack Hollins became the first Dolphins free agent to sign with another team. Miami now has 14 players that were on their roster last year who still do not have a home on another team.
We can write off, immediately, Jacoby Brissett. Brissett may not latch on to another team until training camp. He isn’t very good and last year proved that having a veteran in the clubhouse doesn’t alway mean good things will happen. Last year he said he considered himself a “starting NFL QB” but his play showed he is wrong.
Some Dolphins fans feel bad looking back at Will Fuller’s one season with the Dolphins after seeing a posted picture of Fuller’s surgically repaired finger. Now, they think Miami should bring him back. Yeah, that would be a hard pass for me.
Fuller didn’t want to be in Miami. Whether that was because of Flores or something else we don’t know but his contributions to the team before getting hurt was nothing short of highway robbery. Let him rob someone else.
I did say this was about the current FAs that should be re-signed. Miami has brought back several players including Sam Eguavoen, Duke Riley, Preston Williams, Salvon Ahmed, and a couple of others but is there anyone on the FA market that is worth bringing back?
NOTE: The Dolphins re-signed Brennan Scarlett
Duke Johnson
The Dolphins thought enough of Raheem Mostert, who has missed all but 9 games in the last two saesons, to bring him in on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million. They also brought back Ahmed but Johnson showed he can still play in the NFL and last year he looked like one of the Dolphins better runners.
It is possible that Miami tried to bring him back but the money was an issue. That is something that might change down the road if that was the issue. He is at least someone that could and should win a roster spot.
Phillip Lindsay
Again, the RB unit is quite cluttered right now and the addition of two fullbacks makes that room an interesting camp competition where some players are not going to make it.
You could make an argument that Lindsay showed more in his limited time last season than Ahmed or even Myles Gaskin did but you could also argue that he has done more than Patrick Laird as well.
Durham Smythe
Adam Shaheen has been decent as the team’s third TE but we can’t discount the contributions of Smythe and personally, I would have him on the roster today and give him the money I am wasting on Cethan Carter.
For me, there really isn’t anyone worth bringing back. The free agents such as Albert Wilson, John Jenkins, Brennan Scarlett, and a few others are replaceable with players on the market.