Miami Dolphins can still fill needs from these remaining NFL FAs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of holes left to be filled but there are still quality free agents still available on the market. The question is will they spend?
Chris Grier’s assertion that the team would be aggressive in free agency has yielded a few potential upgrades but if we are being honest, he spent a lot of money on players that will be backups, depth, and special team players.
In addition to the signings that Miami has made, there are several players that still are on the roster that many believed would be released already. Jesse Davis comes to mind as does Cethan Carter and Clayton Fejedelem. In all, the Dolphins could easily clear over $20 million if they had to but that might not be enough to actually do what the Dolphins fans have wanted.
Miami added to their running back unit, they added depth on defense, they added a couple of wide receivers, even an offensive guard. The Dolphins entered free agency with the most money to spend and may not actually be any better than they were on paper last year. That is an article for another time after the free agency period is basically over and down to a trickle. When we can view Grier’s off-season plan more clearly as we head into the draft.
If the Dolphins do have plans to add more players, there are options but those to are starting to dwindle.