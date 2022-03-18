Miami Dolphins make the smart move to retain Durham Smythe
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finally signed a back-up that makes a lot more sense bringing Durham Smythe back into the fold.
Smythe has been of the free agent market since Wednesday but the Dolphins were smart enough to get him back in Miami. Smythe isn’t a great TE but he is a good all-around TE who can catch and block with quality consistency.
Smythe actually fits better in the Mike McDaniel offense given his ability to block and the re-signing could give Gesicki more opportunity in the slot as a receiver, something Miami would have to pay for next year.
Earlier in the process, Gesicki was trolling the Dolphins in fun to get Smythe re-signed but after Miami slapped Gesicki with the tag, it appeared that Smythe’s time in Miami might be done. Gesicki took to Twitter to further troll his friend Smythe after the news.
Maybe the Dolphins will move on from Cethan Carter who was paid quite a bit last year and didn’t contribute much to the offense.
Miami will also have Hunter Long this year and many believe he should see a lot more playing time because last year he was a wasted third round pick who rode the pine. The Dolphins also have Adam Shaheen on the roster but that could change. With Gesicki, Shaheen, and Long unlikely to go anywhere now, Shaheen and Carter both could be on the way out or at the very least competing for what could be one spot, if any spots are available.
The contract terms for Smythe are not yet known but this is a good re-sign for the Dolphins who really only needed depth at the position.