Miami Dolphins needs to focus on offensive weapons too
The Miami Dolphins have started this offseason strong by signing one of the best free agent offensive linemen available in former Cowboys guard, Connor Williams for two years worth $14 million. But the Dolphins should not forget to add more offensive weapons around Tua Tagovailoa, who had few reliable options last season.
In 2021, the Dolphins were 29th in yards per play on offense, averaging 4.8 yards. Of course, this in part correlates with the poor offensive line play. The offensive line lead the league in pressures surrendered with 235.
What the offensive line play is doing is creating a semi-false pretense. It is also creating a shield for the offensive weapons this team has.
The Fins have legitimate threats in Jaylen Waddle who set the rookie reception record and Mike Gesicki who the Dolphins just franchised tagged. After these two weapons, there is a significant drop-off.
Devante Parker should be the Fins third-best option or even second-best offensive weapon. But he is often injured which becomes detrimental to a team lacking in offensive firepower. After Parker, there is Myles Gaskin who had 846 yards from scrimmage averaging 3.8 yards a touch.
The Dolphins have already invested in bolstering the offensive explosiveness they have early on in free agency. They signed receiver Cedrick Wilson who had a breakout year last season with Dallas and running back Raheem Mostert, who had his best year under Mike McDaniel. In 2019, Mostert had 952 yards from scrimmage and averaged 6.3 yards a touch.
There is no magical panacea for the Miami Dolphins. The Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Football Team had the sixth-best offensive line per Pro Football Focus, they had a bottom half offensive in the league. Washington’s only consistent weapon was receiver Terry McLaurin.
McDaniel has preached about hiring coaches who can teach the game of football to the players. The Dolphins have very young players on their current offensive line that should look to be improved upon. McDaniel has been quoted about the current young talent on the line saying, “there are a lot of guys that I’m excited about on the offensive line.”
The current AFC Champions, Bengals also had sub-par offensive line play ranking 20th per Pro Football Focus. What they did have in spades were playmakers, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase. This led to a top 10 offense, and a trip to the Super Bowl.
