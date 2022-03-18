Miami Dolphins QB drama over as Watson traded to Browns
By Brian Miller
It has been a long year for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. A self inflicted and complicated drama that wasn’t necessary. Now, it’s all over. Deshaun Watson has been traded to Cleveland.
The Browns were ruled out by Watson on Thursday night, reportedly telling them he was removing them from his list. As Friday morning broke, two teams emerged, the Falcons and the Saints but Cleveland wasn’t going to be denied.
All they needed to do was make Watson the richest player in NFL history. The Browns gave Watson a 50year $230 million contract and every penny is fully guaranteed. In return, the Browns gave the Texans three first round draft picks, a third round draft pick, and swapped 4th and 5th round picks with the Texans.
As far as the trade compensation goes, it wasn’t as much as many had thought it would be the financial hit that Cleveland is taking on could have long-lasting repercussions.
Now that a Watson deal is done, fans can start complaining about how the Dolphins missed such a great opportunity but the real beneficiary here is Tua Tagovailoa who will not have to hear any more Watson trade talk.
In 2022, the Dolphins will now face Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen twice, the media over-hyped Mac Jones twice, and Lamar Jackson.
Watson is not going to face any criminal charges but the league is still expected to suspend him for up to six games in 2022 for conduct detrimental to the league. He still faces quite a few civil lawsuits and with his new contract, he may have more of his accusers willing to settle out of court.
The Browns are taking a risk that the Miami Dolphins were not willing to do, and that more than anything, more that it being Watson, is why many fans are upset.