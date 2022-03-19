Mike McDaniel collecting WRs and RBs a sign of retooling the offense
If you’re looking for proof that the offense is starting to shape up, and get closer to the level of the defense, here is your sign.
Although it is a very early sign, it is one nevertheless, the rooms of running back and wide receiver are busting at the seams. It is also a sign that the Miami Dolphins now have an offensive minded head coach. When Brian Flores was here it was cornerbacks and safeties being collected.
Of course this could all change as the cap amount dwindles during free agency, and moves could be made to gain more assets to spend, or money could be moved around and a player gets more guaranteed money. The NFL seems to be very adapt at finagling.
Comments made during the NFL Scouting Combine by Chris Grier, and later on by head coach Mike McDaniel indicate that they are somewhat pleased already with the talent they have along the offensive line. However this hasn’t stopped fans and pundits alike being on edge that high prospects are not being picked up during free agency, and I can’t blame them one bit.
Connor Williams is a nice guard they picked up, who was rated in the top 10 for pass blocking by PFF.
Mike McDaniel’s specialty has been engineering a running game, and some of the early moves made was picking up running backs, we now have a full back. Alec Ingold is in the fold to cover that role. He did suffer a torn ACL back in November, and there are conflicting reports if he would be ready by week one.
Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, were also picked up to fill the more conventional running back roles. Guess what? These two also have injury histories. What is it about the Miami Dolphins and getting players with these type of histories? I used to stray from speculating which players they would get because of health, but no more, it seems to be their trend.
One other trend that irks me like the injury prone deal, is the lack of promoting from within, for players on the team that have showed out in many ways, yet seem to get passed over. This time it was the loss of WR Mack Hollins.
Okay I won’t turn this whole story into a Debbie Downer rant. The aforementioned players have an abundance of talent and speed and should provide great entertainment with the upcoming camp battles ahead. Let’s just all cross our fingers they will stay healthy.
WR Trent Sherfield might help fill the hole left on special teams from Hollins’ departure. The other pick up that caught my eye is WR Cedrick Wilson, who stood out for the Cowboys when they were falling off a cliff from other wide receiver injuries, he stepped up and provided excellent plays mostly out of the slot.
To veer back on the injury prone subject a little, WR Preston Williams was brought back, who I have plans on writing a whole story about for later, but just for now, he has a ton of upside, that hopefully will be brought out this coming season.
Are you feeling the Durham Smythe hype? He was brought back along with his partner Mike Gesicki, and just like the running game being a key fixture in the Mike McDaniel’s offense the tight end is said to be also.
It seems like every almost every season, I have this Lucy and Charlie Brown trying to kick the football moment. This time it is speculating more help in the slot position, with Cedrick Wilson, it has been other players in the past. Every year that falls by the wayside and it’s mostly Gesicki.
Who really knows what McDaniel will have in mind to transform this offense into something much better? We can all look at game clips of the 49ers and imagine some of that happening here with the Miami Dolphins.