Tom Brady could still be a big part of the Miami Dolphins future
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are riding with Tua Tagovailoa this year, and Chris Grier, and Mike McDaniel, but Tom Brady could be the future.
We don’t know what the future is like for Tom Brady in Miami but we do have a good idea that his future in Tampa Bay is coming to an end. He retired once and came back saying there was no need for him to sit out the year. Presumably because he thought he would be with Miami.
We all know by now that the Brian Flores lawsuit stopped a lot of plans for both Brady and Stephen Ross but what happens after the 2022 season?
In Tampa, it is now being reported that anyone buying season tickets to their games will be required to buy two full seasons instead of one. This from ProFootBallTalk.com and that is good indication that the Buccaneers see this as the final song in Brady’s time with Tampa.
So then what? Are we to believe that Brady is going to walk into the proverbial sunset, hang up his cleats, and play “stay at home dad”? I doubt it.
By the end of this season, the Brian Flores/Stephen Ross issue should be over. Roger Goodell’s punishment should be handed out and the case should be closed. That opens the door for Tom Brady. No one will care anymore that Ross wanted to meet with him illegally. The owners are not going to block the player that everyone believes is the “best ever”.
Tom Brady is Tom Brady and he will either be playing somewhere else in 2023 or he will be managing or involved in ownership. He was close before Flores blew everything up. His desire to play for the Dolphins in 2019 and take on a minority ownership role that may have involved football operations decisions, can’t be thrown out entirely. There is more than genuine interest and this could very well end up being a similar role to what John Elway had/has with the Broncos.
We are a long way from 2023 but this time next year, we could be having a completely different discussion on what the Dolphins are doing and maybe, who might be involved.