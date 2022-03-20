Miami Dolphins lose out on Collins while waiting for Armstead
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were interested in La’el Collins to man the right side of their line but now, they will have to keep their focus on Terron Armstead.
We may not know the reasons why Miami never put the full court press on Collins but if I were a betting man, Chris Grier doesn’t want to put that much money into a right tackle when he can spend on a left tackle and move a young guy over.
As I wrote that, I wondered why Miami wouldn’t want to put the best guy at RT to block for Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside. It would make sense, even spending money that normally might be given to a left tackle. That got me thinking, are the Dolphins more interested in bolstering the left side and moving Liam Eichenberg or Robert Hunt to right tackle in the event Tua doesn’t work out this year?
Maybe, probably not, spit-balling here but as Collins is now heading to the Bengals on a deal that has yet to be disclosed, the Dolphins decision to show interest but not really pursue Collins has many wondering why? Now, it’s all Terron Armstead who has yet to make a decision on where he will play in 2022.
There are other options on the free agent market if Armstead decides Miami isn’t where he wants to be but missing out on both Collins and Armstead is a blow no matter how you look at it. The Dolphins offensive line was the worst in the league last year and Miami entered the off-season with more cap space than any other team in the league. Almost a week in and Miami has only added a guard to their roster.