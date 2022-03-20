Report: Terron Armstead is “set to visit the Miami Dolphins”
By Juan Vasquez
Left Tackle Terron Armstead is “flying to South-Florida and is set to visit the Dolphins” in Miami per Ian Rapoport from NFL Network.
Terron Armstead has been taking his time picking his new team during free agency, and it looks like the Miami Dolphins might finally have a chance to sign the top tier left tackle. La’el Collins ended up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals per NFL Network, so Miami is going all-in to try and sign Armstead now that he’ll be visiting in person.
Armstead’s contract is going to cost his new team north of $20 Million Dollars per year, and could easily establish him as the highest paid tackle in the NFL. The former Saints LT is expensive and also has a concerning injury history, but after the Dolphins OL ranked 32 of 32 this past season, Miami has no choice but to take the risk.
Terron Armstead would replace Liam Eichenberg who had an abysmal rookie season at Left Tackle, Eichenberg had a whopping 10 penalties, 9 Sacks, and a 50.8 grade during his rookie season according to PFF. To put it into comparison:
Terron Armstead by the numbers, 2021:
- 468 Snaps
- 3 Penalties
- 1 Sack allowed
- 75.9 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
Terron Armstead by the numbers, 2020:
- 857 Snaps
- 4 Penalties
- 3 Sacks Allowed
- 86.3 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
If the Dolphins sign Armstead and he can stay healthy he will be nothing short of a home run signing, but if injuries remain a big issue then this signing could end up backfiring pretty nasty. $20+ Million a year for a player who can’t stay on the field is a horrifying situation to think about.
But it’s way more horrifying to make little to no change to the OL that ranked dead last in the NFL by a good margin.
The Cincinnati Bengals had the #22 ranked OL in 2021 and went BIG, revamped the entire OL. The Miami Dolphins had the #32 ranked OL in 2021 and have signed 1 Guard so far. So signing Terron Armstead is a must.
Nevertheless the Dolphins need to remain aggressive, even if they sign Armstead they should still push to possibly make an addition at Center.