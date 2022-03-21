3 Alabama prospects that the Miami Dolphins could draft
There is plenty of history between the Miami Dolphins and the University of Alabama.
The saga between the two programs really kicked off back in 2006 when then-Dolphins head coach Nick Saban fled Miami to head back to the collegiate ranks. This came after weeks of speculation and even a quote straight from Saban himself saying “I’m not going to be the head coach at Alabama.” 14 days later, Saban was at a press conference in Tuscaloosa being introduced as the head coach of Alabama.
The success that Saban enjoyed after leaving the Dolphins is legendary, as he has built one of the most storied programs in college football history. It is difficult for Dolphins fans to watch the overwhelming success of someone who spurned you in order to leave for greener pastures, and rooting for Nick Saban is almost sac religious in Miami.
As the Miami Dolphins gear up for the 2022 NFL Draft, we take a look at possible Alabama prospects that the team can select.
But we Dolphins fans have begun to soften on our Alabama stance, as Crimson Tide players are now spattered about Miami’s roster. After many years of passing on Alabama players, we’ve seen guys like Kenyan Drake and Minkah Fitzpatrick come and go, and current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a Saban disciple. Raekwon Davis and Jaylen Waddle are also former Alabama guys and promise to be a big part of Miami’s future.
Saban is sending yet another solid crop of prospects in to the league this season from a team that was once again a National Championship finalist. So can the Dolphins add to their list of Crimson Tide players that they have drafted? And, should they? Here are three Alabama prospects that Miami can select within the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft: