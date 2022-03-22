Terron Armstead no longer in Miami, talks with Dolphins continue
By Juan Vasquez
Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead is no longer in Miami, he is currently in Texas but it’s reported talks with the Dolphins continue. Dolphins GM Chris Grier also in Texas.
Saints Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead is no longer in Miami, he was filmed at a training facility in Allen, Texas with Offensive Line scout and developer Duke Manyweather. Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson stated the Dolphins are still waiting for Armstead’s decision to come to Miami.
Jackson also compared the timeline of La’el Collins signing with the Bengals to Terron Armstead’s decision with the Dolphins:
Dolphins GM Chris Grier is also in Texas, does this have any connection to Armstead?
Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier flew out this Tuesday March 22nd to Texas A&M Pro day, but as far as we know so far, and reading official reports there is zero connection between Armstead and Grier both being in Texas at the same time. Armstead in Allen is not close to Texas A&M either, so for now we can state it might be a fairly odd coincidence.
Does Terron Armstead leaving Miami without a deal affect his chances to be a Dolphin?
Like Barry Jackson said it took the Bengals about 3 days to fully sign La’el Collins, however when it was reported Collins would be flying out of Cincinnati to visit another team the Bengals wasted no time. And signed the former pro-bowl tackle to a deal before he had the chance to leave the city/state.
Every case is different, there is noise that Armstead’s deal with Miami is coming close to being done. With various contract numbers being thrown out there, until there is official confirmation I won’t come here and tell you that is 100% fact or not.
But we do know it is almost certain that if Armstead signs with Miami he will become the highest paid Tackle in Football. NFL Network reported Armstead would probably set the Offensive-Line market, one of my most trusted sources didn’t confirm numbers, or whether Armstead would sign or not. But they did mention the contract Armstead was asking for was “legendary.”
Injury concerns are very real for a 31-year old player coming off surgery, and wanting north of $20 Million dollars per year, but what’s the other option? Every tackle on the market this year came with injury concerns, this is just a risk that Miami has to be willing to take if they want a chance at competing with the rest of the AFC.
There is no doubt Terron Armstead is worth top dollar for the Miami Dolphins:
Terron Armstead would replace Liam Eichenberg who had a very concerning rookie season at Left Tackle, Eichenberg had 10 penalties, 9 Sacks, and a 50.8 grade during his rookie season according to PFF.com.
To put it into comparison:
Terron Armstead by the numbers, 2021:
- 468 Snaps
- 3 Penalties
- 1 Sack allowed
- 75.9 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
Terron Armstead by the numbers, 2020:
- 857 Snaps
- 4 Penalties
- 3 Sacks Allowed
- 86.3 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
Terron Armstead is an absolute monster when healthy, and that’s the risk Miami is taking on, you can see it for yourself by clicking here. or on this link here for another video. Miami doesn’t have that type of talent or dominance, and it is something they desperately need.
