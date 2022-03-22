Terron Armstead signs 5 year deal with the Miami Dolphins
By Juan Vasquez
It’s official, Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead is signing a 5 year deal with the Miami Dolphins per Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero. Are the Dolphins done with free agency? Or is there something more?
The Miami Dolphins finally land their superstar Tackle Terron Armstead per Adam Schefter, Tom Pelissero confirms that Armstead signed a “5 year $75 Million deal plus incentives.” The three-time Pro-Bowler is Miami’s big signing they had been chasing all off season.
The Miami Dolphins offseason signings so far:
How does Terron Armstead fit into Mike McDaniel’s offense?
New Dolphins Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead is the perfect fit for McDaniel’s offense, at 31 Years old Armstead is still an elite run blocker. A core essential in the McDaniel blueprint. The word elite gets thrown around a lot, but take a look at this video yourself.
The Dolphins haven’t had a lineman this dominant and talented in a very long time, Terron Armstead really puts on a run blocking clinic here as well. Undoubtedly if Armstead stays healthy this is a home run signing for Miami.
Armstead is also a top tier pass blocker and will help fix Miami’s abysmal Offensive Line problem.
Terron Armstead by the numbers, 2021:
- 468 Snaps
- 3 Penalties
- 1 Sack allowed
- 75.9 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
Terron Armstead by the numbers, 2020:
- 857 Snaps
- 4 Penalties
- 3 Sacks Allowed
- 86.3 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
The Dolphins signed Armstead to a very friendly deal:
Terron Armstead was ranked as the #1 Free-Agent on NFL.com and it was expected that he would truly break the bank if he left Miami. But at $15 Million per year, the Miami Dolphins landed the top free agent on a steal of a deal.
As I reported previously I said noise was going around of Armstead’s contract being huge, even before signing with the Dolphins, many reports indicated that Terron Armstead would set the market for Offensive Tackles.
Chris Grier gets a lot of flack for some of the moves he has pulled in recent years, but landing a player like this for a contract like that. Is masterclass work by the Dolphins front office.
The Miami Dolphins land their big time free agent for the offensive line, will this call it a day until the draft? Or will Miami keep on pushing to upgrade the OL? Cap space is still available and could be made available so if Miami wants to be aggressive they definitely can.
A treat for Dolphins fans:
