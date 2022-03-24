If the Miami Dolphins want to make the playoffs they have to take it
A 10 win season wasn’t enough to get it done for the Miami Dolphins, and a 9 win season couldn’t them to squeak in either.
During this 9 win season, the Patriots sneaked in with 10 wins to top that, and are getting settled in.
Bill Belichick is still a great coach, although his GM skills are somewhat questionable. He didn’t want to pay enough to land Leonard Fournette.
The Patriots might have a new look on offense, the reason for getting rid of their FB Jakob Johnson is said to be that the position is being done away with. If this means they will be using tight ends more, it could present a problem.
The Bills are going to look different, they picked up WR Jamison Crowder to replace Cole Beasley, and signed RB Duke Johnson to replace Matt Breida, both former Dolphins. Two time former dolphin DT Jordan Phillips is also on the team, as well as one year Dolphin LB Shaq Lawson. They picked up a pass catching running back in RB J.D. McKissic who could present a problem just like covering tight ends.
It looks like there is an awful lot of former Dolphins on the Bills roster. Their big get was OLB Von Miller.
This is just the AFC East, don’t forget how much the West got built up. Russell Wilson went to Denver, Davante Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers have Justin Herbert, and picked up CB J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack, the Chiefs are still the Chiefs with their QB wizard Patrick Mahomes.
Deshaun Watson went to the Browns, the Colts now have Matt Ryan, The Bangles got protection for Joe Burrow, the Jaguars went nuts with spending, but we will see how that goes.
The AFC is absolutely loaded.
You could say the Miami Dolphins took Tyreek Hill from the Jets. They had the advantage for trade compensation with two high first rounders, although they didn’t want to part with one of them, however, according to the draft value chart, both the Dolphins and the Jets offered equals proposals. Pick number 10 meant more to the Jets, than number 10 Tyreek Hill who is going to absolutely ball out for the Dolphins.
At least that’s what most dolphin fans think, on the other hand the national media doesn’t seem to. They mostly point out their ill-informed takes on Tua Tagovailoa, how he doesn’t have the arm to throw it deep, some even saying he’s inaccurate. Not only has he rated highly in accuracy, he is also rated highly in deep ball accuracy.
As far as I know Tua threw it deep in college, the knock on him then was how good of a team he was surrounded with. Well, guess what is happening now?
About the only thing the national media is getting right about Tua is that he needs to show out. Yes, he needs to do this to take the words out of their mouths that they keep regurgitating this garbage with.
The Miami Dolphins are going to have to go a step above, if they want to prevail, and make it into the playoffs.
All these moves made on offense have most fans, including myself, feeling stratospheric, and I don’t want to rain on the parade, but the road to the playoffs has also gotten harder.