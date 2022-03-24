Tyreek Hill makes the Dolphins instant playoff contenders
By Juan Vasquez
Superstar WR Tyreek Hill makes the Dolphins instant playoff contenders, Miami finally has the firepower to compete with the rest of the AFC.
The NFL world was hit with a shockwave this week after superstar WR Tyreek Hill was given permission to seek a trade, the Jets and Dolphins were the teams going all in for Hill but Miami ended up beating their division rival to the punch.
Tyreek Hill is arguably a top 3 wide receiver in the NFL, and one of Patrick Mahomes’ safety blankets. Now he’ll be coming to Miami to catch passes for Tua Tagovailoa. Many say Hill is due for a rude awakening in Miami but I think it’s them who are due for a rude awakening on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
A couple weeks ago I stated the Dolphins weren’t close with competing with the firepower in the AFC, but after signing LT Terron Armstead and WR Tyreek Hill things have changed drastically. The Miami Dolphins were 1 game away from a playoff appearance the last 2 years, could Hill be the piece that puts them over the hump?
Trading for Tyreek Hill means the Miami Dolphins are going all in:
A team doesn’t add a receiver of Hill’s caliber unless they have serious playoff aspirations, and making an appearance in the tournament doesn’t cut it, Miami wants to win big and wants to win now. The pieces are in place and it’s up to Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa to bring the team home.
With the way the AFC is set up defenses can only get so good, the best offense is levels above the best defense in today’s game. When you can’t stop your opponent from scoring, you have to score more than them. The Dolphins are following suit with the contenders for the first time since I can remember honestly.
Every team that is serious about competing in 2022 made big moves, especially in the AFC. Up until this week the Dolphins had made a bunch of B-list and C-list signings, nothing that really moved the needle.
In the past 48 hours the Dolphins added 2 of the most elite players in the NFL at their position in Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are going all in on 2022, and they’re going all in on Tua Tagovailoa.
Tyreek Hill by the numbers, 2021:
- 1,239 Yds
- 155 Targets
- 111 Catches
- 9 Touchdowns
- 85.1 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
Tyreek Hill is a YAC demon:
I can’t count the amount of times I’ve seen Tyreek Hill take a very simple slant route from the middle of the field all the way into the end zone. Most recently against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, and did I mention Tyreek Hill is also considered the Bills killer in Kansas City?
Miami needs some of that killer instinct.
I know some fans will say Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa are not on the same level, and you’re right. I don’t know if Tagovailoa will throw 70 yard bombs to Tyreek Hill down the sideline, but I do know Tagovailoa will hit Hill in space, and once Hill turns on the jets it’s game over.
The pieces are here, it’s up to Tagovailoa to show out:
Dolphins fans everywhere called out Miami for the supporting cast they gave QB Tua Tagovailoa the past 2 years, understandably so. For 2 years nobody really knew if Tagovailoa was good, average, or trash. Game film showed you plenty of all 3 categories but that is because the team also showed you plenty of those categories as well.
But under Mike McDaniel that has all changed in only one off-season, the Dolphins so far have added:
- Sign WR Tyreek Hill
- Sign LT Terron Armstead
- Re-sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- Tagged TE Mike Gesicki
- Sign G Connor Williams
- Sign RB Chase Edmonds
- Sign RB Raheem Mostert
- Sign WR Cedrick Wilson
- Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater
- Sign WR Trent Sherfield
- Sign FB Alec Ingold
- Sign CB/ST Keion Crossen
The Miami Dolphins offense is completely revamped and besides of a few OL improvements this roster already classifies as “loaded.” A Tua Tagovailoa breakout year would really make these moves worth their while. The Dolphins are almost banking on it, and that would make Miami a very dangerous team in 2022.
The Miami Dolphins should have playoff WIN aspirations:
Making moves this big and missing the playoffs would be a colossal disappointment, a first round exit doesn’t cut it either. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are a top 3 WR duo in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa succeeded with a track team of receivers in Alabama.
Some said he would never see that again in the NFL.
Somehow someway with Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds the Dolphins have given Tua Tagovailoa a track team of weapons again. Mike McDaniel & Chris Grier have pulled off a masterclass job in 2022. I can’t even recognize this team right now, you’re telling me these are thee Miami Dolphins??
Still doesn’t feel real honestly, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. That is a factual statement, incredible.
This team is ready to go, but now they’re really pressured to win. Miami ha easily a top 5 WR core in the league right now, if Tua Tagovailoa is any good this is his breakout year. All the pieces are in place from OL, to RB, to WR, to TE.
The Dolphins are giving Tagovailoa the keys to a Ferrari, better win some big races in it.