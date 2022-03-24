Will Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead become Miami Dolphins recruiters?
Like many of you, I can’t get over what just happened in the last 24 hours. Signing the best pure tackle in free agency, Terron Armstead and then making a move to secure one of the top ten players in the entire league, Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins have made enough noise in the past two days to turn the entire league upside down.
Both of those players will be dawning the aqua and teal for the next five years. One thing you can understand is that hype, that has been missing in South Beach is now officially back! Tua Tagovailoa created a small hype, but hasn’t shown enough to maintain that excitement. Enter Chris Grier, who in 24 hours has basically changed the direction of the Miami Dolphins offseason.
For all the dark clouds that were hovering around this franchise, fans can now start seeing a glowing light. That light, it’s called sunshine and it’s officially removed any false media reports about our beloved Miami Dolphins franchise. The impact that these two players can have on a fan base is astronomical. Now, what about the impact on other players? Meaning free agents that might want to join this type of culture, why not. Miami now has three players on their roster that could be considered top 20 players in this league, which means something for attracting players to the Miami Dolphins. It present a culture for players that are looking to make the playoffs for the first time or actually competing in the playoffs, which is something that players would have never considered before. The only attractive offer was the state tax rule in Florida.
So who is available and what ties do they have to our top 3 players? Let’s take a look at it: