McDaniel talks Dolphins’ vision for 22′, dismisses Brady rumors
By Juan Vasquez
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel spoke to the press at the owners meeting this morning, McDaniel talked about his vision for 22′ and dismissed Tom Brady rumors.
The Miami Dolphins are having an exceptional off-season this year under new HC Mike McDaniel, McDaniel spoke to the press about his vision for 22′. McDaniel covered OL changes as well as how players would fit scheme, QB roles, amongst other details, but McDaniel also made sure to kill off the Tom Brady rumors for the rest of the off-season.
Mike McDaniel is transparent when talking about OL moves:
Something the Dolphins didn’t get much under Brian Flores was clarity on plans or vision, McDaniel is the complete opposite. McDaniel is giving us more insight as to why the Dolphins were more aggressive covering the left side of the line over the right side of the line during free-agency, scheme fit.
The addition of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams gives McDaniel flexibility on the right side, Robert Hunt was a RT in 2020, moved to RG in 2021 and is the most reliable of the options from last year. Austin Jackson regressed heavily in 2021 but was more promising in 2020, McDaniel probably sees him salvageable under better coaching.
Solomon Kindley was put in the dog-house by Flores, and is a piece that could have caught McDaniel’s eye as well, and let’s not forget Liam Eichenberg who had a horrifying rookie season. But he also had some horrifying OL coaching, so it’s not the time to move on yet.
There is established and experienced coaching in the building now, and veterans like Armstead and Williams to help teach the young guys some game. Between Hunt, Jackson, Kindley & Eichenberg I think McDaniel can solve the puzzle on the right side of the line.
Final question would be if the Dolphins are sticking with Dieter at Center as well, or finding an upgrade.
Mike McDaniel talks about the WR position:
When Mike McDaniel first arrived to the Dolphins he told the press he wasn’t going to try and replicate what the 49ers did, he was going to build around his players strengths. McDaniel has held true to it so far.
Tyreek Hill was used by the Chiefs out of the backfield, on screens, and jet sweeps once in a while and was absolutely game breaking. Deebo Samuel’s entire role focuses heavily on that, but McDaniel isn’t trying to replicate what Samuel did. McDaniel is aware of what Hill can do but he will be used to his own style, and it’s exciting to think about the creative ways he will be used in this offense.
Wordplay for McDaniel that could be aimed as a subliminal for the Dolphins previous philosophy, a way of thinking that kept player like Jakeem Grant on this team for far too long. McDaniel is building a track team around QB Tua Tagovailoa, but he’s making it clear that these additions are based of football skill first, not just speed.
Perfectly said by McDaniel, could this hint at the possibility of keeping WR Devante Parker?
The McDaniel era is the McDaniel era, and the past is the past:
Mike McDaniel is bringing his own style to the 305, and it’s refreshing to see a young mind come in and establish an original vision. Something fans haven’t seen since the Dan Marino days, and I was far too young at the time to understand what that was like.
We all root for McDaniels excellence in the off-season so far to transition on to Sundays.
McDaniel meets new division rival, Bill Belichick:
Mike McDaniel kills off Tom Brady rumors:
Over this last weekend a clip came out of reports that Brady was possibly coming to Miami, by even quoting “they’re working on it.” when alleging to the Dolphins going after Tom Brady. This sent a shockwave through the NFL world.
“Did Miami bring all these players to sign Tom Brady?”
An insane story that caught even went on national media news, in previous times Dolphins fans and players would’ve had to deal with uncertainty of not knowing what is going on. Many would tell you they remember the previous regime and how they never answered to any questions to address if something was true, or simply a rumor.
This is not the case with Mike McDaniel, at the owners meeting today he stated “that has not been a conversation at all. I think that is what you call ‘fake news,'” when talking about Tom Brady to Miami rumors.
It’s refreshing to see McDaniel’s way of doing things, I’m truly a fan of it. This level of transparency, ambition, and high expectations is something I and many Dolphins fans have not seen out of this team in a very long time.
