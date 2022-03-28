Fansided
Ranking the Top 5 NFL Wide Receiver Duos in 2022

By Mathis Gaglione

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
The Miami Dolphins participated in one of the few blockbuster trades this off-season, that moved a handful of top tier wide receivers. Multiple debates have began on Twitter from a variety of different fanbases, ranking the best duos in the league.

I thought it would be a fun idea to partake in this debate, and give my rankings on what I think are the top 5 wide receiver duos in the NFL, entering the 2022 season.

Where do Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle rank?

With the new acquisition of Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins now have one of the best wide receivers in football. How will he pair with Jaylen Waddle, and where do I have the blazing fast duo on my list?

Let me know what you think of my list, and what changes you would make, @MathisReports.

