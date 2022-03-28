Remember the Legion of Boom? Meet the Miami Dolphins Legion of Zoom
By Juan Vasquez
Remember the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom”? Hard Rock Stadium has F1, and now the Dolphins are bringing in their own race cars. Meet the “Legion of Zoom.”
Back in the early 2010’s the famous saying “defense wins Championships!” was what every team was trying to build around, the Seahawks had the most memorable one the “Legion of Boom.” In 2022 the NFL, and particularly the AFC has turned into an arms race. The Dolphins are bringing in new race-cars, meet the “Legion of Zoom.”
Not too long ago the Miami Dolphins were seen to have no chance to compete against the rest of the AFC, every team was adding weapons, OL, even QB’s. The Dolphins were falling behind, but in the last week Miami not only added OL protection for their QB, and depth pieces on offense, they got him one of the most dangerous weapons in the Entire NFL. Along with some other race-cars that could also break the game with speed.
Stick around till the end to see the top 3 fastest players top speed recorded in game, trust me. These weapons are going to be a problem for other teams.