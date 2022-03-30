Dolphins to trade DeVante Parker? 3 reasons they might regret it
By Juan Vasquez
Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier stated the Dolphins are receiving calls from other teams about WR DeVante Parker, if the Dolphins trade him they might regret it.
The Miami Dolphins have been making some blockbuster moves this offseason on the offensive side of the ball, with key additions to OL, WR, RB, FB, and bringing back a proven TE group. WR additions include former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson, and superstar WR Tyreek Hill. This leaves a very crowded room for WR DeVante Parker and GM Chris Grier said the Dolphins are receiving calls about him, would it be likely for Miami to trade Parker this off-season?
GM Chris Grier stated at the NFL Owners meeting that the Dolphins are listening to calls about Parker, but Grier “anticipates” Parker will be on the roster per Cameron Wolfe from NFL Network.
As Wolfe also stated the Dolphins WR room is crowded with talent, not too long ago this position was seen as one of the weakest links in the Miami offense along with OL, and Miami has gone all in to bring the firepower in weapons to compete with the rest of the AFC.
Due to injury issues the past few years many fans have wanted to see Devante Parker traded, and it’s definitely not a bad idea especially with the amount of weapons the Dolphins have now. Miami would save $3.3 Million dollars in cap space if they trade Parker, per overthecap.com. And this could free up some space the Dolphins very much need if they want to make another addition to OL or LB.
And yes I’m aware injury risk for Parker is the biggest factor in why people see it as beneficial from moving on.