Miami Dolphins season tickets sales indicate 2022 sell outs ahead
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2022 season tickets are a hot seller right now and if sales are any indication, single game tickets are going to very quickly.
Single game tickets are not on sale yet and won’t until after the full season schedule is released around the NFL Draft. At that time, block sales will take place with what should be four game packages but single games will also be available. The question now, surprisingly, is will Dolphins fans be able to get tickets?
The Dolphins, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald cited new information that Miami has been the hot ticket seller even before the start of free agency. With the moves the Dolphins have made since free agency began, we have to imagine that upward trend will continue.
While the news isn’t great for Dolphins fans who have waited to buy their tickets later, the news of Hard Rock Stadium being jammed packed with Dolphins fans is great news. Miami has sold out their stadium over the years but for any fan who has managed to attend a game know very well that many seats are filled with visitors for other teams.
This year, that appears to be a big change and it really highlights the excitement that Miami has generated with the addition of Mike McDaniel as the head coach. It is surprising given the Dolphins history of head coaches that McDaniel would generate this kind of buzz as a first time HC. Miami’s offense is expected to be better with a new focus to amp the entire offense.
It will be interesting to see what the second-hand market will deliver for games. Tickets have been inexpensive for years but that has been because demand hasn’t been very high. That looks to be changing now and hopefully, the product on the field will produce more reasons for fans to consistently spend their Sunday’s at Hard Rock Stadium.