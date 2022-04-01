3 players the Miami Dolphins should consider with the #102 pick
By Matt Serniak
I have to tell you, a little bit of the allure of the NFL Draft has been extinguished for the Miami Dolphins and I’m completely okay with that. Why? Because Tyreek Hill is on the Dolphins and I get all tingly thinking about it. Still, the Dolphins have some draft picks in this year’s draft and with the #102 pick, I think these players should be in the fold.
Let me just get this right out of the way and I hope you’re sitting down for this revelation: I do not and will not be grinding tape searching for the very Aladdin-like diamond in the rough players that will be better than their 3rd round grade. I will not be breaking down the all-22 film nor will I be viewing any all-24 tape, which is just the all-22 tape with the get-back coaches highlighted. That’s not an activity that interests me. If you’re a person that loves to get knee-deep in college player’s tape, have at it. I’ll be doing other stuff. There are some guys here at Phin Phanatic such as Juan I think(sorry Juan if you’re not a film guy but I may have just voted you to be a film guy) that break down film and give an excellent analysis of it. Read their stuff.
But that doesn’t mean I don’t care about the draft. I do. I care about it even when the Dolphins won’t be doing anything until late on day 2 of the draft. I just have my own formula that determines what guys I would like the Dolphins to draft. This isn’t to say that Chris Grier, the scouts, and the rest of the draft personnel the Dolphins employ should use my formula or anything like that. I mean, if they want to do that, I get it. It’s a pretty good formula. But I think they have some better metrics or at least I hope they do. Here’s my formula.
25% how’d you look when I actually saw you play, 10% Kiper, McShay, and various other draft guys take on a player,15% how they fit on the current Dolphin’s roster, 15% how they will fit on the next year’s Dolphin’s roster, 15% highlights I watch on YouTube, and 20% gut feeling. It’s a sliding formula so at times I take a bit more from other domains. Feel free to use it, pass it along to Dolphin’s brass, and make posters of it. I feel confident that using this formula would garner around a grade of a B for every draft.
There are plenty of players that can make a difference in the 3rd round of the draft. I think going with best the player available is the smart move at this point in the draft but if Grier and McDaniel have a feeling about a guy that just so happens fills a void that’s currently on the team or may fill a void down the road, go with it. Don’t hesitate and don’t worry about what anyone will say. It’s a late 3rd round pick and if it doesn’t work out, who cares? With that said, here is my list of guys I like for the Dolphins at #102.