Miami Dolphins WR additions are great Tua Tagovailoa must deliver
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins upgraded their wide receivers in a big way last month but success will come from how well Tua Tagovailoa plays.
Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle. Cedrick Wilson. Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins passing game instantly became elite with the addition of Hill. Wilson is an up and coming receiver who should see the field quite a bit in 2022 and beyond. Miami wanted to upgrade the unit and they did.
When Mack Hollins left Miami for the Raiders, fans were not thrilled, especially after the Dolphins brought back Preston Williams on a one year prove it deal. Yet the other moves far outweighed the loss of Hollins.
Now, everything rides on the arm and legs of Tua Tagovailoa.
After three seasons in the NFL, Tua has to take not just another step forward, he needs to take a big leap forward. He must go from average to top 15 over the course of one off-season and he may even need to be a top 10 QB in 2022.
The criticisms against Tua are well-documented and many. Too short, too small, no arm strength, accurate only from 0-9 yards, has no vision. This year, he has to prove them wrong.
In his short career, Tua has will be on his second head coach, his fourth/fifth OC, his third QB coach, and has watched the Dolphins cycle through offensive line coaches and linemen like they were aluminum cans. Now, the Dolphins believe that the coaching staff can be stable. Can improve all aspects of the offense and that puts Tagovailoa in a situation he hasn’t faced since joining the Dolphins. A position to succeed.
From Terron Armstead and Connor Willias to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the pieces are in place but it is up to Tua to make them work. Up to Tua to take the coaching and improve his game.