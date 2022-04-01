Three reasons why J.C. Tretter to the Miami Dolphins makes sense
By Wesley Minke
The most high prized free agent offensive lineman, J.C. Tretter, is still left on the board and has made no indications on where his future will be, but one team makes more sense than any other. That team is the Miami Dolphins.
After the revamping of this offense through the free agency market, and one big splash trade that was able to net the most explosive player in the NFL, the Dolphins have seemingly fixed every issue that plagued the 25th ranked offensive unit, according to StatMuse.
The one thing that many Dolphins fans feel still could use some work is the offensive line. That same unit that ranked 32nd in the NFL in the 2021 season, according to PFF, has already added two brand new starters in Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. Many believe those two will fill in very well, and become the left side of the line for third year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
However, with Tagovailoa being a southpaw the biggest question mark is who will be playing on the ever important blindside.
One of those spots surely will be filled by big Robert Hunt, who came on quite strong last season to sustain his spot on the offensive line. He played very well at right guard, but he has shown flexibility and the ability to also play right tackle. This will prove to be a big reason why the move for JC Tretter makes tons of sense.