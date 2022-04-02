DeVante Parker gone! Dolphins trade WR to division rival New England
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins found a buyer for their former first round draft pick, DeVante Parker sending him to a division rival in a trade that has many surprised.
Miami added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson to the roster this off-season so the question was wether or not Parker would have a home in Miami. The Dolphins were attempting to trade him during the NFL Combine but didn’t get a deal done. Chris Grier said he expected Parker to be with Miami this year. Now, he isn’t.
According to multiple reports, Miami is sending the WR to the New England Patriots along with a 5th round pick for a 2023 3rd round draft pick. The compensation isn’t bad considering Parker’s on again off again injury history. The surprise is the fact it is to New England.
With Miami, Parker’s role was going to decline but he carried a relatively cheap salary cap hit of $8 million. Still, he wasn’t going to see many targets with Jaylen Waddle, Hill, Gesicki, and Wilson. Add to that the running backs and Parker was really an odd man out.
In New England, Parker should see plenty of opportunity but will he make the Patriots better? Yes, if he can stay healthy. He will probably be the best WR on that team’s offense and will give Mac Jones a big target to throw to.
Over his career with the Dolphins, Parker has had a lot of ups and downs, mostly downs. He has great talent but it is virtually unrealized considering his injury history yet he is one of the better WRs in contested catches around the league.
The trade doesn’t help Miami this year in terms of compensation but it will bring some cap relief after all the moves that the team has made, including Friday’s big Xavien Howard extension.