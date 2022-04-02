The Miami Dolphins mock draft with potential options at each pick
By George Keim
If you’re a Miami Dolphins fan and you’re not fired up about the potential of this team going into the 2022-23 season then, as Coach McDaniel would say, “you better check your pulse”.
The Dolphins came out swinging in the early part of the free agency period. You know all the moves so I’m not going to go over them again but the recent moves made by Miami has put them in the preseason playoff conversation.
It wasn’t just free agency where the Dolphins were aggressive, they also made a blockbuster trade bringing in a speedster and flat out game breaker in Tyreek Hill. In doing so, the Dolphins gave up draft capital from this April’s draft.
About a month ago I wrote an article where we looked at potential players the Dolphins could have available to them when it was their turn on the clock. Needless to say things have changed since then, both with regard to the draft capital that the team has as well as team needs. Feel free to take a look at that to see how somethings have changed.
Knowing what we know now let’s revisit this process.
Round 1- No Pick (traded to Kansas City) – Originally it looked like the Dolphins would have options to potentially address wide receiver, interior offensive line or linebacker. A young linebacker is still a position that could be addressed in this draft.
Round 2 – No Pick (traded to Kansas City) – Round 2 looked to be the sweet spot to grab a running back of the future. Like linebacker, a young back could be something the Phins look to add later in the draft but the signings of Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds certainly has made it less urgent.