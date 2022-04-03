Miami Dolphins running game will thrive with new WR additions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense is going to be about speed and it starts with the wide receivers who should become the catalyst to a strong running game.
Last season the Dolphins ranked at the bottom of the NFL in rushing offense. Their offensive line was ranked at the bottom as well. On the perimeter, Miami’s wide receiver group was supposed to be elite but that didn’t quite work out.
DeVante Parker missed time, Preston Williams was out for most of the year, Will Fuller was lost in week three, and the team suddenly was relying on rookie Jaylen Waddle. While Waddle shattered the rookie reception record, the offense never really got into a groove.
This year, the Dolphins will be without Parker, traded to New England, but they are replacing him with up and coming receiver, Cedrick Wilson. They will rely again on Jaylen Waddle and seam threat Mike Gesicki but the addition of Tyreek Hill changes everything.
Hill is a threat from anywhere on the field. Teams will need to game plan for him specifically. That game plan should take two defenders off the line of scrimmage which is now bolstered by Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. All of this equates to a much stronger running game where opposing defenses can’t stack the line.
Adding to the problems for defense will be the abilities of Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmund who are very good catching passes and Mostert’s speed is another factor defenses must contain.
The help on the outside, the elite speed, will open the running game and force defenses to stay back. Both new RB additions are quality runners and Edmunds, despite an inconsistent career so far, is more than capable of carrying the load. Add in Myles Gaskin who is still on the team and the additions of legitimate fullbacks to the roster, suddenly, the Dolphins have an attacking offense.
Dolphins fans should see a big change in the Dolphins rushing attack and we can look at the WRs and give a nod of thanks as this should most assuredly help create lanes that will keep the ball in Miami’s hands a lot longer.