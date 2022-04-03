Tua Tagovailoa is short but that isn’t a problem for Murray or Wilson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins starting quarterback isn’t very tall for the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa is considered short and for many, that is a big problem for the 3rd year QB.
If you listen to the mainstream media, Tua Tagovailoa is a small, undersized quarterback who would likely be better off playing for the CFL or the new USFL. He has no business being in the NFL. So they say. Most of them continue to remind you that he is too short to play in the NFL.
Tagovailoa can’t win over the media and last month when the Dolphins gave him Tyreek Hill and bolstered their offensive line, Tua, it was said, would not benefit from the changes. Had those exact same additions been made by the Patriots, you can bet the media would be hyping a Tom Brady/New England Super Bowl even though Mac Jones is the signal caller.
No, we are talking about the Miami Dolphins diminutive quarterback with no arm strength. A QB who can’t launch the ball 60 yards down field without winding up to do it. The thing is, Tagovailoa isn’t the shortest QB in the NFL despite what the media might want you to believe.
That honor belongs to these guys.
Kyler Murray – Murray is 5′ 10″ and no one ever questioned whether or not he could play in the NFL and as a first overall pick for the Cardinals, the media never questioned his ability. Why? While he has two Pro Bowl appearances, some would consider him, in reality, an average QB.
Russell Wilson – 5′ 11″ isn’t 6′ but no one would question the talent of this Super Bowl quarterback. Wilson, traded to the Broncos, will be tasked to take Denver to the playoffs and no one is questioning his size. Why? Because he is proven at this level but even when he came out of college and was taken in round three, the media buzz considered him a steal at the time.
Baker Mayfield – 6′ 1″ is how tall Mayfield is. That is the same as Tua but the media want you to believe that the one playoff appearance in Mayfield’s career makes him better than Tua despite the fact that Mayfield has had a far better offensive system than Miami gave Tua the last three years.
Tua Tagovailoa – 6′ 1″ and no respect. Tua is small compared to the 6’6 Justin Herbert and 6’5 Josh Allen but consider that Tua is only 1″ shorter than these “top quarterbacks”.
- Deshaun Watson
- Mitch Trubisky
- Aaron Rodgers
- Zach Wilson
- Dak Prescot
- Lamar Jackson
The fact that the media still refers to Tua as being too small to play at this level because he simply isn’t tall enough, is nothing more than a continued argument to belittle him. Literally.