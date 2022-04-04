3 best available free agent fits for the Miami Dolphins
By Wesley Minke
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a lot of holes remaining on their roster but there are still quality players available on the market if the Dolphins want to keep shopping.
While the free agency market begins to tame down, there are still some absolute gems out on the market that could be a huge hit for the Miami Dolphins, a team that seemingly is going all in on the chance to win right now.
There are a few needs Miami can still address after retaining almost the entire unit on a defense that ranked among the best in the league last year. While the Miami Dolphins would be fine with the unit as is, there are a few pieces that could add some more pop and make this defensive unit quite elite.
Some of these players have been chatted about amongst all of the Miami media, however some of these pieces have been flying under the radar and have not gained much notoriety but could still get a nice deal with the Miami Dolphins.
So, without further ado, here is my top three available NFL free agents that could fit in with the Miami Dolphins.