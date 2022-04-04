Dolphins report for OTAs and Tua Tagovailoa was not the first to arrive
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Miami Dolphins showed up for their first real sessions of the 2022 season but Tua is already drawing ire.
Chalk this one up to “who the hell really cares”. It’s a file located in the back of the filing cabinet where the hole is so when you put it in, it falls out the back into the garbage.
Earlier today the Dolphins began arriving at their training facility for the first OTA practice of the new year. Tua Tagovailoa was not the first one to arrive and apparently, some in the media felt this is not acceptable for a quarterback who is trying to win over this teammates and impress his coaches.
According to reports out of Miami, Tagovailoa was the third to enter the building and held the door open for Jaylen Waddle who then would have been the 2nd to enter the building.
Why does this matter? It doesn’t, it only serves to show the vitriol towards Miami’s young QB is still rampant around network talking heads and the fans whose hatred towards him is misplaced, unguided, and not warranted.
With the season months away, the draft in a few weeks, and a lot of work to be done implementing a new system on offense, Tua has more to worry about than what those in the media think of him.
To this day, it amazes me how much opinion changed in the mainstream media after Tua was injured. He went from the consensus number one overall pick in his draft class to too short, small arm, injury prone, and indecisive. All because of a hip injury. It was assumed, and falsely so that after the Deshaun Watson trade, the media might back off a bit. They haven’t.